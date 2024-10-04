Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $179.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,974 shares of company stock worth $7,272,256 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

