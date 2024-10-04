PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.78. Approximately 2,436,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,930,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 55.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.