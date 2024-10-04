PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.78. Approximately 2,436,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,930,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
