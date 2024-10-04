PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 246.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

