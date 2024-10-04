PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Reduced by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,997 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 41.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $114,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after buying an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after buying an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,440,000 after buying an additional 1,540,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,332,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

