Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

