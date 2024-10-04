Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 4,895 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.94. 1,638,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average of $232.34. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.67.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

