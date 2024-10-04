Peoples Bank KS Buys 45 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $8,065,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $245.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

