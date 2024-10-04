Peoples Bank KS Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,279,000 after buying an additional 422,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750,971 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,989,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,463,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

