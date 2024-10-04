Peoples Bank KS Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Yum China were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,639. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

