Peoples Bank KS Has $320,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $64.75. 7,141,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,788. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

