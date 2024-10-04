Peoples Bank KS Invests $103,000 in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of REMX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.