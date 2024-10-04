Peoples Bank KS Invests $30,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMDE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

