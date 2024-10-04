Peoples Bank KS Invests $59,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.