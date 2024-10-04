Peoples Bank KS Makes New $29,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 12,711,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

