Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.55. 74,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,284. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

