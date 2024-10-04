Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 131.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,309. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $260.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

