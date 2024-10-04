Peoples Bank KS Purchases 1,060 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,738. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

