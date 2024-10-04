Peoples Bank KS Purchases 6,725 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BAB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

