Peoples Bank KS Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 277.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,602.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after buying an additional 309,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.52. 33,478,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,522,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.