Peoples Bank KS Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,437,000.

PAVE stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,715 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

