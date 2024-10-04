Peoples Bank KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,151. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

