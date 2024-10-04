Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,200 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Evergy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Evergy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.33. 2,389,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,573. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

