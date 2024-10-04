Peoples Bank KS Sells 190 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,981. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

