Peoples Bank KS Takes $211,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,494 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.42. 2,916,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

