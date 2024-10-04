Peoples Bank KS Takes $40,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. 5,579,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

