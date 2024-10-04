Peoples Bank KS Takes $66,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,401. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.