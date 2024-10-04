Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $840,538,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,723,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,368,709. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

