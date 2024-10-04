Peoples Bank KS Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. 786,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

