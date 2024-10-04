PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

PEP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,400. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

