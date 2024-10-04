PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $187.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

PEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

