Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares changing hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peritus High Yield ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.