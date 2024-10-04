Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.50. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 149,500 shares trading hands.

Perpetual Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of C$4.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0505952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.