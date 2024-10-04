Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.9 %
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
