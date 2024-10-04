Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.9 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

