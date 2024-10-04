Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 645686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a market cap of £1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.