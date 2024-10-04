Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.