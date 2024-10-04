Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 8,360,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,274,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of -474.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

