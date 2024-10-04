Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.36. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The firm has a market cap of $555.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $22,440,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Pharvaris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 335,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Pharvaris by 47.7% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

