Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.15. 6,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 104,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

