PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 350,215 shares.The stock last traded at $79.20 and had previously closed at $80.34.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

