Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

PNE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.03. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,192. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$368.64 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

