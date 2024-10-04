Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.
Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 126.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is It Time to Consider Rotating Back into Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Chevron-Hess Merger Approved: Should You Buy Before Earnings?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Best Stocks for Growth and Income: Top 3 Picks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.