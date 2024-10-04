Piper Sandler Raises Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $36.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.
Old Republic International Price Performance
NYSE:ORI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 179,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $36.09.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
