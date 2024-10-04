Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Brian O’neil Purchases 10,200 Shares

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Brian O’neil purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,730.00.

Brian O’neil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian O’neil bought 7,550 shares of Pivotree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,550.00.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Shares of Pivotree stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$1.14. 20,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pivotree Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of C$20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Pivotree Inc. will post 0.0800215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

