Platinex (CVE:PTX) Trading Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 257,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Platinex Stock Up 7.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.
Platinex Company Profile
Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.
