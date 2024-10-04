Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

