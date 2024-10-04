Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Plato Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.
Plato Gold Company Profile
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Gold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.