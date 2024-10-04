Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 17,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 305,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.95 ($0.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Pod Point Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.
