POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25. Approximately 12,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 120,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$444.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.42.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

