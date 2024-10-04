Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.