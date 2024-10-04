Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,263 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 367,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $746.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

