Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $117,000 Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

